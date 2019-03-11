Speech to Text for Poisoned Cats in Athens

a mystery this afternoon in athens over two dead cats. take a look at these pictures sent to us by a viewer... this is on riverside road. waay 31's scottie kay shows us why the investigation may have hit a dead end for now. this is where debra worley found two dead cats laying almost side-by-side. she says she couldn't help but wonder if someone killed those cats and placed them here intentionally. pkg: debra worley, lives nearby "i actually didn't believe what i was seeing. i had to back the car up. i looked and i said to my husband, 'i think i just saw two cats laying on the side of the road.' and, sure enough, that's what we found." debra worley has lived on riverside road for several years, but never thought she'd see what she saw on friday. debra worley, lives nearby "when we got out and examined the cats, the first thing we tried to see was bullet holes or something. were these cats shot? were they attacked by a coyote? anything that would've said this is what they died from. there were no signs of anything." worley says she thought maybe the cats were poisoned, and so she filed a report with animal control. debra worley, lives nearby "my mind immediately went to 'this is not right. something has happened here.' the odds of them traveling together and dying side-by- side, i find that to be very rare, if at all." limestone county animal control tells me they don't have a way for testing for poisoning. a vet told me any testing would have had to happen shortly after the cats died. animal control says it's not likely the cats were electrocuted. it it's possible the animals were killed at another location and dumped on riverside road. debra worley, lives nearby "probably because it's very secluded out here. not a lot of traffic. if somebody comes on this road, they either live here or, in my opinion, they usually have no business here." worley's husband buried the cats, but that doesn't keep her from wondering what happened to them, and who's responsible for their death. debra worley, lives nearby "if these cats were killed by a malicious act, that somebody like that would be out here, it worries me very much." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31