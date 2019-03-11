Speech to Text for Volunteers Planning More Trips to Lee Co.

this afternoon we're hearing from local volunteers who've spent time at "ground zero" in lee county after last week's deadly e-f-4 tornado. the group "prepare and respond" tells us it's planning more trips to help. waay 31's casey albritton shows us how much the help is needed. casey? i'm standing here at the rock family worship center where prepare and respond left for lee county last week. today one volunteer told me the original goal was to help lee county victims, but when they got there last thursday, they couldn't do much because of the president's visit...so they had to travel to columbus, georgia to help. now they are going to try to go to lee county later this week. "we saw so many trees on the ground, so many blue tarps everywhere and so many volunteers." lisa burgess a volunteer with prepare and respond, says when she got to lee county, she couldn't believe what she saw. "even though you've seen pictures, you've seen the news stories about it...when you see it with your own eyes, and when you see faces...faces of people coming out of their homes, and you talk to them and hear their stories, it's very emotional." she says so many tornado victims are not physically able to remove debris from their homes... that's where "par" cam in. "when the homeowner comes out at the end of the day, he is usually overwhelmed to see the difference that we did make." she says the group removed trees from homes and streets...and focused on one family at a time. "it's always difficult when i see the immensity of the work, because i think the job is too big, we can't make a difference...but then i realize we don't have to make a difference for everybody...but if we can make a lot of difference for one person, then that's very rewarding." she says after seeing so much work still needed to be done, the group will head back several more times this month. "this isn't a one week recovery effort...this is going to take a long time for them to return back to normal." lisa says she hopes to go to lee county this weekend...she also says she hopes the group will get more volunteers as their trips continue. reporting in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news .