Speech to Text for Officer Injured After Patrol Car Flipped

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all happepned. sarah? 'm on alabama 79 and according to the state troopers office the on duty officer was going north toward 72 around noon when the wreck happened ... state troopers confirmed the officer's car went into the ditch ... hit a culvert head wall ... flipped ... and landed right side up ... scottsboro police chief ralphg dawe told us the officer hydroplaned. we were able to confirm the officer was transported to huntsville hospital. a viewer called our newsroom to tell us about what looked like the f-b-i escorting an ambulance. we don't know the officer's name or condition ... i've left a message for the scottsboro police chief, and will let you know when he returns my call. we'll update you with new information as soon as it becomes available live in scottsboro ss waay