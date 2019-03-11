Speech to Text for UAH falls to Delta State in GSC Championship

welcome back everyone, i'm back down on samford university's campus where earlier this afternoon uah took on delta state in the championship game of the gulf south conference tournament. unfortunately, the chargers did fall to the statesman 64-60 the final score. after the game we talked to them about this loss and this season. lennie acuff: "we didn't play well enough to win today, that's the bottom line." uah and delta state kept things pretty close throughout the first half, but the statesman had a huge run strecthing the lead to ten with less than five minutes left to play. lennie acuff: "i mean they played great, they played really, really well." seth swalve: "we just didn't have our best day, it's a little frustrating, but you know, you hate to have it in this game." but the chargers never giving up, forcing delta state to turnover the ball, cutting the statesman lead to two. lennie acuff: "that's just the character of our kids. they've been amazing since the first practice we had, even since last year they've been awesome." but despite the last second push, uah couldn't pull out the win. seth swalve: "obviously proud of the year we've had, disappointed we couldn't pull it out for the seniors, you know, they deserve it more than anyone, so kind of mixed emotions there." ll: but the chargers season is not over yet, they did receive a bid earlier tonight to the division two regional tournament that starts