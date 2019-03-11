Speech to Text for Auburn Athletics host donation drive

shelters by county. its been six days since the deadly tornadoes swept through lee county. this weekend auburn university organized donation drives for their neighbors in beaureguard. waay 31's lynden blake was there to talk with people who came together for their community. the auburn faithful call themselves the auburn family "true statement of the auburn family, everyone coming together to help those in need." since the deadly tornadoes ripped thru lee county killing 23 people, auburn athletics is filling this football equipment truck with supplies for tornado relief. "today we bought granola snack bars." "did you bring that book for your friends in beaugaurd? " lindy brought a trunk load to auburn from albertville. she says she knows how to live with nothing, after the 2011 tornadoes ripped thru marshall county. "everybody pulled together then too and it makes such a difference. auburn is my home so its a big deal for me to spread the helpful-ness from one part of the state to the other." lee county sheriff jay jones stopped by to do his part. everyone who donated left with a lee county strong sticker. a reminder, they'll get through this tragedy, together. "best thing you can do is give back to the community, give people hope, help them out." auburn athletics will take the truckload to a warehouse in smiths station to help people