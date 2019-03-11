Clear
Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Lee County Donations

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department is delivering supplies to people impacted by the deadly tornado.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 11:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

thursday. happening today -- the hazel green volunteer fire department will be making its way to lee county with donations after a devastating tornado wrecked the area. the department has two 18 wheeler trucks filled with supplies. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the fire station this morning.. in just a few hours five members of the hazel green fire department will be taking bottled water, baby formula, and other much needed items to lee county to help in the aftermath of the deadly tornado. the hazel green volunteer fire department received two 18-wheeler trucks full of supplies to provide aid to the people who live in lee county. 23 people were killed when an e-f four tornado ripped through lee county on march third. around 115 homes were damaged or destroyed. now groups across alabama are working to help those impacted get back on their feet -- including the hazel green volunteer fire department. their crew will only be there for a day but they told waay since the crew will just be in lee county for the day they told us any donations made after today will be sent down with other groups. the crew will be heading out around seven or eight this morning. live in hazel green, rr, waay 31 news. also
