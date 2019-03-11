Speech to Text for Monday AM Forecast

and pleaded not guilty to charges last month. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we'll start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as you head out the door. there will be a chance of showers monday with the best chances by the late morning and into the afternoon. clearing skies tonight will allow for cooler overnight lows into tuesday morning for the tennessee valley. expect dry conditions tuesday through at least wednesday evening for the entire waay 31 viewing area. attention will then turn to late wednesday night and into thursday as the next cold front brings a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. besides severe thunderstorms the other major concern will be flooding due to the already saturated soils and high river and stream levels. the tennessee valley will quickly return back to quiet but much cooler weather friday and into this weekend. there is a concern for frost saturday night and into sunday morning. especially considering the start of the growing season and the quickly expanding bloom. happening tomorrow, waay 31 is teaming up with the red cross for the "sound the alarm" campaign." the red cross will take calls from anyone in north alabama who needs a smoke alarm. our telethon will kick off tomorrow morning at 8.