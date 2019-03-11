Clear
Breaking News Center: Black Box Recovered

Will Robinson-Smith reports on the recovery of the black box from the plane crash in Ethiopia

Posted By: Ben Acosta

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --2 notable developments --black box was recovered --crash of boeing 737 max 8 --official said it was partially damaged --according to bloomberg's aeorspace reporter --indonesia announced --ground boeing 737 max 8 planes --for inspection
