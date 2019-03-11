Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 steven dilsizian. students will return to rainbow elementary school today after a carbon monoxide leak closed its doors. take vo: school officials say the broken heating system, specifically the boiler, caused the leak. for the time being the school will use small space heaters to warm classrooms. the boiler wont be replaced until after spring break rodneya? today members of the hazel green volunteer fire department will be in lee county providing aid to yhe families impacted by the deadly tornado a little over a week ago. vo the department received two trailers of supplies and packed them all into a trailer. the group will spend the day in lee county not only passing out the supplies but talking the people and spreading hope. happening today, lincoln county tennessee schools will have a delayed start due to flooding. the school superintendent told waay 31 there will be a two hour delay today. multiple roads are still flooded after the storm system brought heavy rain throughout the tennessee valley. happening today-- six of the 23 victims of the tornado will be laid to rest in lee county. three first funerals took place last week...including that of 10 year old taylor thornton. sunday, 89- year- old jimmie jones and 83- year- old mary jones were laid to rest in opelika. happening today, president trump is requesting $8.6 billion in his new budget for a wall at the u.s. mexico border wall. two administration officials confirmed the request is part of his spending request for next fiscal year-- which begins october first. happening today-- crews are repairing pavement on u-s 31 southbound on the causeway in decatur. this is expected to start at 8 this morning and end at 3... happening today...every texas roadhouse in alabama will host a fundraiser for lee county. all the profits will go to the lee county disaster relief fund of the community foundation of east alabama. the fundraiser starts at