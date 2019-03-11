Speech to Text for Firefighters Taking Donations to Lee County

problem of flooded roads. tonight at ten. just a few hours from now ... five members of the hazel green volunteer fire department will drive down to lee county. they're going there to help people affected by last weekend's deadly tornadoes. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sarah singleterry's live now after talking with the firefighters prepping for tomorrow's delivery of heartfelt help. sarah. greg at 4 am ... just six hours from now ... that group from the hazel green volunteer fire department is taking bottled water ... formula ... hygiene products ... and so much more down to lee county ... but their goal is to give away more than just the tangible ... danielle watson "that's the hope. it's just to bring them hope." danielle watson is part of the group taking boxes of supplies down to lee county monday morning ... but for her this trip is about more than the material ... dw "my hope is to meet some of the family's that were affected and talk with them one on one, just on a personal level." she's eager to step into those conversations ... because she's no stranger to tragedy ... dw "when the bad things happen we are the ones that show up." nathan gleghorn's also a part of the group ... he's prepared to see things he's never seen before. even in the face of that uncertainty he's ready to do whatever he can ... nathan gleghorn "that's what i went in this field for is to help, and i think it would be a good thing for them because they need all the help they can get." gleghorn said he's willing to do there what he's used to doing here ... hard work ... ng "moving trees, clearing things out, getting the county back to how it was." because lending a hand is who these guys are ... dw "it's what we do." this crew is going down just for the day tomorrow ... so any donations that come in over the next few days will be sent down with other groups from our area ... live in madison county ss waay 31