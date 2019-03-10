Speech to Text for Additional Rain and Flooding Causes More Road Damage

a road in limestone county that had some of the worst flooding a couple of weeks ago ... got the last thing it needed this weekend. more rain. now, folks there are having to deal with more standing water. plus ... they say the flooding has damaged their road that was already rough to start with. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with neighbors on happy hollow road ... about the challenges they've been facing, and what they want to happen next. neighbors who live here on happy hollow road were just getting over some of the worst flooding they'd ever seen, when they were hit by saturday's storms... and with another round of rain expected later this week, happy hollow folks aren't too happy. pkg: ted mitchell, lives on happy hollow road "i had to take a boat across for two or three days." ted mitchell says he's seen so much water on his road and around his property lately, that sunshine was almost foreign to him. ted mitchell, lives on happy hollow road "i'm happy we're starting to get some sun and springtime is on its way." mitchell has lived on happy hollow road for twenty-four years and says he's never seen it flood so badly before, which really had him worried. ted mitchell, lives on happy hollow road "my wife, she's on oxygen and she's got medical problems. it's kind of concerning if she had to have emergency care, it would be about impossible." and just when the flooding started to dry up, another round of rain came in on saturday, but not before mitchell got a good look at what the water left behind. ted mitchell, lives on happy hollow road "started seeing the pavement wash up and the pot holes getting bigger." which has mitchell really wanting to see some roadwork done. ted mitchell, lives on happy hollow road "i understand there's roads all over the county and state that's messed up from this, but at least patch them to where you wouldn't tear your car up. maybe they'll do something with the road here and make it a little bit better." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 reached out to the county commissioner for the district to see if there are any plans to improve happy hollow road. we're still waiting to hear back. in