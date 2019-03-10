Speech to Text for Quiet & Pleasant Sunday

four- point- one percent in 2011. sunday will prove to be a much quieter day across the region. while it will be drier and clearer, the cold front passing tonight won't greatly impact temperatures sunday. expect highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. through the first part of the work week, it remains quiet and mild. lows dip into the 40s and 50s with highs mainly in the 60s. rain holds off until thursday. this next round of rain can be on the heavy side, which will need to be monitored for flood potential given the already saturated ground. a strong cold front follows the rain and send temperatures from the 70s into the 50s for high temperatures by the next weekend. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show. making history in space. for the first time in half a century ... space x brings back a spaceship capable of manned flight. for the first time in 50 years -- a capsule capable of carrying astronauts returned from space. space-x's "dragon" capsule splashed down off the florida coast friday. it left kennedy space center earlier this week. it had a full size test dummy on board. the capsule collected data as it docked at the space station. it was super stressful but it worked space-x hopes nasa will certify the capsule. nasa isn't just banking on space-x. it's waiting on boeing to test a capsule next month. netflix will tell the story of the thai football team trapped in a cave. the 12 boys and their coach were trapped for 18 days last summer. conditions were so dangerous a thai navy seal died during the rescue. the team says it will donate 15 percent of all funds to thai disaster mitigation offices.