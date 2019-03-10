Clear
Auburn Defeats No. 5 Tennessee in Men's Basketball

5th Seed Auburn will Play Thursday in the SEC Tournament

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

tennessee game. auburn needs their best basketball to beat a historic vols team... so cue it up, chuma okeke with ice in his veins..auburn's hot hand in the second, and 19 points off turnovers... is enough for the tigers to upset tennesseee. "tennessee didn't lose it, we won the basketball game." the tigers won by protected the basketball, only turning it over five times. "we played with some purpose, we had to." auburn never looked scared to take on player of the year finalist grant williams and the admiral. "we didn't worry about making mistakes and i think thats why we only had 5 turnovers we just moved the ball and had the flow on offense." brown also didn't worry about his epic post game celebartion, he says he's had this planned out for his last time playing in auburn area. " i wanted to share that moment with the fans and my parents," you know knocking off a top-5 team on senior night, couldn't ask for anything better than you know an sec championship." tag: auburn is the fifth seed.
