Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

UAH Men Defeat West Alabama in GSC Semifinals

UAH vs Delta State in the Championship on Sunday

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for UAH Men Defeat West Alabama in GSC Semifinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back everyone, i'm down on samford university's campus where huntsville's very own - uah basketball team is taking on west alabama in the semifinals of the gulf south conference championship. the winner moving on to championship game. the chargers absolutely on fire from beyond the arc shooting 57 percent. watch this right here, sam orf making it rain threes tonight, in just the first half he went three for four. but leading the way for uah was jj kaplan just watch right here as he nails this three. the grissom grad with 31 points going three for three from the three point line. uah goes on to win this one 82-69, the final score. lennie acuff: "tommorow's going to be out fourth championship game in five years and that's hard to do in this league. and we're going to play out fourth different opponent. i think that says something about our consistancy." ll: the chargers season far from over, they'll play again
Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events