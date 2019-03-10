Speech to Text for UAH Men Defeat West Alabama in GSC Semifinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back everyone, i'm down on samford university's campus where huntsville's very own - uah basketball team is taking on west alabama in the semifinals of the gulf south conference championship. the winner moving on to championship game. the chargers absolutely on fire from beyond the arc shooting 57 percent. watch this right here, sam orf making it rain threes tonight, in just the first half he went three for four. but leading the way for uah was jj kaplan just watch right here as he nails this three. the grissom grad with 31 points going three for three from the three point line. uah goes on to win this one 82-69, the final score. lennie acuff: "tommorow's going to be out fourth championship game in five years and that's hard to do in this league. and we're going to play out fourth different opponent. i think that says something about our consistancy." ll: the chargers season far from over, they'll play again