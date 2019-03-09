Speech to Text for FAMILIES IMPACTED BY FLOODING IN THE SHOALS NERVOUS ABOUT STORMS

still working to recover from flooding ... right now more rain is falling on the shoals. today's stormy weather is bringing several threats to the area including more flooding. waay 31's alex torres-perez caught up with one family impacted by the flooding with what's next for them. this puddle i'm standing in is a daily reminder of the historic flooding caused by severe weather last month. it blocked off this family's driveway. and now, they're praying today's severe weather doesn't cause any more damage than it already has. "i hope and pray that today the weather stays away." unfortunately, that didn't happen. the national weather service says tonight people in the shoals can expect another inch and half of rain. something calandra fuqua and her family are dreading. "we've had enough flooding. enough water. we're just tired of it." right now, the family can't even stay in their own home. they're cleaning up after up to 6 feet of water rushed inside. fuqua says she knows she's not the only one. "the rain, the tornadoes. i mean everybody has been affected by it. around 12:30 today, lauderdale county officials met at the emergency management agency for a weather briefing. the ema is keeping a constant eye on the forecast. the area may have potentially damaging winds, possible tornadoes and more flooding. ema officals say they've already received reports of several fallen trees today because of high wind. "i'm just praying. i'm praying." reporting in lauderdale co. atp waay 31 news.