Speech to Text for What to Bring to Storm Shelters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the madison county sheriff's office is warning you to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather this weekend, and to make sure you have your storm shelter ready. waay 31's casey albritton is live to show us the things you need to say stay safe in the storm.. i'm standing here in the moores mill storm shelter....where officials told me because of space, they recommend not bringing more than what can fit into a backpack. one woman i talked to has a storm shelter in her home...and wont go to a local shelter because of four things she would never leave behind... sue khoury "we have four rescue dogs of our own, so when we shelter for a tornado they come with us, they're always here, and we had to have dog treats." sue khoury has a storm shelter in hergarage...and says her husband and dogs use it at least three times a year. "we have room in the shelter for all of our animals. there is no reason you wouldn't want to have a shelter." she says she always keeps certain items inside. "helmets, we have tools to help us get out in case we need to get out....we have a mini crow bar, we have extra batteries." madison county emergency management agency told me there are other things you should keep in mind. scott worsham/ emergency management "there could be a lot of boards and nails, so you are going to need to protect yourself from that....have good sturdy work shoes...preferab ly with the steel chain to keep you from stepping on nails and getting in your feet." zachary trulson/ moores mill firefighter "shoes and food and water...blankets, pillows...if you have small children, make sure that you've got something to keep them occupied." sue knows these items are important to bring. she also knows her dogs say all four names here if you know them her family. "critically important to us, we love our animals, we would do anything we had to do to protect them." ema tells me when you exit a tornado shelter, be aware of your surroundings because debris can be dangerous. reporting live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news. for a full list of storm shelters in your area -- head to waay tv dot com. we have an interactive map -- as well as a full list that breaks down