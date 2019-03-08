Speech to Text for Teacher Helps Student Who Was Looted After Tornado

afternoon. all week we've seen the best in people... volunteers arrived in lee county from across the country to help in any way they can. the sheriff of lee county says there have only been minimal reports of looting. waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us how some people with bad motives - are adding to the pain this community is already suffering. will robinson-smith folks from not just here in lee county, but from around the country came together to help this community after the deadly tornado struck. but unfortunately, as we learned, not everyone who came out here was here to help. penny spates it's horrible. i can't imagine somebody being so heartless who would steal out of this. the heartless act local teacher penny spates is talking about refers to a safe that belonged to a student of hers that was ransacked sometime after the tornado. that student ended up in the hospital along with her father after sunday's tornado killed her mother and destroyed her home. spates and others decided to help by look through the scattered remains of her student's home. they've had a loss and she is in the hospital right now and we just wanted to come out and find whatever we could that was salvageable for them to have. spates was joined by students from beauregard high school as well as volunteers from oregon as they worked to find mementos from a minnie doll to family photos. she says the support has been a great blessing amid all the tragedy. i can't get over it. it has been amazing. we are so grateful. will robinson-smith and people will be coming out here, not just tomorrow when the sun comes up, but for the next several days and weeks and even months ahead until this community is back on its feet. reporting in lee county, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.