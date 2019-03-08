Speech to Text for Arrested on Rape Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sexual exploitation and abuse. lawrence county deputies have also allrested a man for a long list of child rape and abuse charges! take a look at your screen -- this man - kenneth mcdonald - faces at least 16 counts for rape -- rape of a child less than 12 -- sodomy -- incest -- and torture of a child less than 18! mcdonald was arrested wednesday. he's