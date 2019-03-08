Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Arrested on Rape Charges

Arrested on Rape Charges

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 8:08 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Arrested on Rape Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sexual exploitation and abuse. lawrence county deputies have also allrested a man for a long list of child rape and abuse charges! take a look at your screen -- this man - kenneth mcdonald - faces at least 16 counts for rape -- rape of a child less than 12 -- sodomy -- incest -- and torture of a child less than 18! mcdonald was arrested wednesday. he's
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events