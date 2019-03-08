Clear
Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

has been arrested - accused of producing child pornography. benjamin walter was arrested on thursday. he faces multiple charges of producing and distributing child pornography. the indictment alleges between november 2013 and july 2014 -- walter used five minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct -- and broadcasting it live. the investigation is a part of project safe childhood -- a initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child
