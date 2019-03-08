Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather

week to help assess all the damage in the area. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a tornado are still possible on saturday. although they are possible, new data thursday afternoon still suggests the risk is low. low risk does not mean no risk, and a single severe thunderstorm is all it takes to ruin the day. over the last 24 hours, the timing of the biggest storms has been trending a bit earlier. rather than saturday evening, saturday afternoon may be the prime impact period. storms will arrive in the shoals and the rest of northwest alabama between noon and 2 pm. the storms will cross i-65 near athens and decatur and move into huntsville, madison, and fayetteville between 2 pm and 4 pm. the storms will arrive over sand mountains between 3 pm and 5 pm.