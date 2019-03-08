Speech to Text for Volunteers Travel from North Alabama to Help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lost." and as you know waay 31 has been in lee county all week giving you a first-hand look at the devastation and talking to those recovering. on thursday--we caught up with volunteers who traveled from north alabama to help tornado victims... the volunteers packed up their tools, brought gas, and anything else they thought people in lee county might need. volunteers we talked with say they remember the 2011 tornadoes that ripped through north alabama -- and understand what it's like to lose everything. jeremy harris, volunteer from arab "but these people are kinda like us after it was over with you don't know what to do. you don't know..people say can i help you..but they don't know what to do. they will pick up a branch and just move it. people are just lost." harris said they learned you have to take one step at a time towards rebuilding your life... now - they're hoping to help some of these victims through that