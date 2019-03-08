Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. 2 marshall county men made the trip south to help tornado victims... the volunteers packed up their tools, brought gas, and anything else they thought people down here might need. governor kay ivey in encouraging alabamians to donate to the governor's emergency relief fund. if you'd like to donate to support tornado relief efforts - you can head to the website on the bottom of your screen or call 334-269-4505. a judge sentenced paul manafort to 47 months in prison for convictions under special counsel robert mueller's probe. the 69-year-old former trump campaign chairman will serve three years of supervised release on top of the nearly four years in jail. president trump's former lawyer michael cohen is suing the trump organization. cohen said company reps broke a contract because they didn't pay him for his work. cohen is asking for trial and compensatory damages and all related expenses. a woman is charged with murder after a deadly hit-and- run in decatur. kaitlynn hall is out on bond after her arrest following a deadly hit and run last year. police said she was driving drunk when she hit a car from behind and didn't stop. a man died as a result of the crash. hall was arrested last week school was is closed this morning for students at rainbow elementary. the madison city school was evacuated this morning because of a carbon monoxide leak! it all started when the heater went out. around 600 students boarded a bus and were sent to discovery middle school. right now on waay tv dot com-- you'll find every updated story on the deadly tornado outbreak in lee county. waay-31 will continue to bring you coverage you can count on as the clean up continues in lee county. we have another crew headed to bearegaurd .... waay 31's dan shaffer will being touring the destrucition this afternoon. you can