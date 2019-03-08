Speech to Text for Severe Weather In The TN Valley This Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hours, the timing of the biggest storms has been trending a bit earlier. rather than saturday evening, saturday afternoon may be the prime impact period. storms will arrive in the shoals and the rest of northwest alabama between noon and 2 pm. the storms will cross i-65 near athens and decatur and move into huntsville, madison, and fayetteville between 2 pm and 4 pm. the storms will arrive over