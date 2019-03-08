Speech to Text for 1,400 pound rodeo bull recaptured in Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news. this is video just into the waay 31 newsroom of half moon, right ater the 14 hundred pound rodeo bull...was caught for a second time less than an hour ago after eluding his owner for nearly two weeks ... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. the madison county sheriff's office says half moon was found in the area of meridianville bottom road near the huntsville madison county executive airport. waay 31s sarah singleterry caught the owners before they took half moon home ... shes live now from where she ran into the owner and his bull -- just miles away from the farmer's field where search efforts were focused today. ad lib....half moons owners said they caught the bull on meridianville bottom road tonight after getting a call from the sheriffs office. i saw half moon here on robert strong road just before five oclock ... and he was moving! two men on horseback and carrying lassos followed him into the woods bill strong "he had figured out somebody was coming at him, so he had to move on." madison county farmer bill strong said it took only 15 minutes for half moon's owner to get out to his property after strong called county dispatch after finding the bull in his pasture ... bs "when i got here with them, no bull!" according to the madison county sheriff's office ... half moon escaped from his holding area at the alabama a and m agribition center on february 22nd ... but before thursday's most recent escape, we know the rodeo bull was hanging out at strong's farm ... strong said he thought the bull wandered over from his neighbor's pasture ... bs "i waited on some of them maybe to come looking for him from across the creek." but when he turned on the t-v ... bs "i heard that it was the rodeo bull." even before that ... strong suspected half moon belonged to the rodeo because the tips of his horns are cut off ... bs "he's a traveling bull." half moon's owner said he is taking him back home to harvest and hopes something like this doesn't haen again. live in madison county sarah singleterry waay 31 news. strong said it's not unusual for a bull to get out and