Speech to Text for Dragon Ball Z actor raises money for Lee County victims

in washington! the huntsville comic and pop culture expo will donate a portion of profits to the american red cross. the event is saturday and sunday at the von braun center. a voice actor who plays "trunks" on dragon ball z will also raise money. eric vale will sign autograph cards for 30-dollars each ... he'll donate money from every one he signs. "i have sat in the basement of buildings while huge tornadoes passed over and i know how scary that is and i know people who have lost everything...so it's hit a little closer to home than some things may have." "if ever i was affected by something, i would want the help of others and so we have this ability to be able o give back and we are going to seize the moment." the director of the expo says they don't know what percentage they'll donate to the lee county relief ... but they'll make a decision in the