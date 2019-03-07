Speech to Text for "Read Around the World" at Williams Elementary

today -- students at williams elementary school were exposed to global literature and diversity in a brand new way. today was the first ever "read around the world day" at the school. multiple bilingual speakers read books to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in either spanish, arabic, mandarin, or russian. the speakers also taught kids about the languages, clothing, and their personal cultural backgrounds. shakeela butler teaches a fourth grade class and says events like this help students open their eyes to other cultures. i think it actually sparks the interest in them and expands their perspective of the world through the books that they choose. today's event was part of the schools week long initiative to help students celebrate reading while also