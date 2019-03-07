Speech to Text for Arrest Made in 2018 Decatur Deadly Hit and Run

that's on april8th. new details..., almost a year after it happened, an arrest has finally been made in a deadly hit-and-run in limestone-county-annexed decatur. this woman kaitlynn hall is now charged with reckless murder after police said she was driving drunk, hit a car from behind, and didn't stop. a man died as a result of the crash. waay 31's scottie kay was in decatur today and has community reaction to the arrest. chris houser, lives in decatur "it took entirely too long." that was chris houser's response when he learned a woman was just recently arrested in a deadly hit-and- run that happened almost a year ago. chris houser, lives in decatur "sadly, it's not the first time i've heard of something like this happening." kaitlynn hall now faces charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash. chris houser, lives in decatur "it makes me kind of sad that someone would do that and then leave. common courtesy would be to sit there and try to help the person, even if there was nothing you could do. take responsibility for what you did." this manlarry whitewas killed in the crash, and a woman in his car was taken to the hospital. houser says he knows other people who have died in similar situations, and says this is just another reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving. chris houser, lives in decatur "don't do it. it's not worth whatever comes out of it. it's just not worth it." houser says he's just glad larry white's family now has some answers. chris houser, lives in decatur "it doesn't change the fact that it happened, but knowing that the person that caused it isn't able to hurt anyone else, i think it's the closest thing they can have to closure at this point." i reached out to the limestone county district attorney's office to see if they could tell me why hall was just now arrested for the crime. district attorney brian jones tells me any traffic homicide involves a very comprehensive investigation and can be a fairly lengthy process. he says fatal car crashes in limestone county are always turned over to the grand jury for review, and in this case, kaitlynn hall was indicted by a grand jury in february. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news. kaitlynn hall was released from the limestone county jail