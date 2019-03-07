Speech to Text for DeKalb County Ambulance Service New CPR Tool

that can go on the lot. the dekalb county ambulance service just got some new life-saving technology. it's called the lucas 3 automated chest compression system. medics just press a button ... and it performs perfect c-p-r until they reach the hospital. it only takes about 10- seconds to put on a patient. and it frees up paramedics' hands and prevents them from getting tired. the statistics that you look at as far as cardiac arrest, you're going that both minimized interruptions and chest compressions are going to improve your survival outcomes. that is what this is going to do. the machine costs 17- thousand dollars ... and the county only bought one. it will be sent with the field operations supervisor to all cardiac arrest