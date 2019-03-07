Speech to Text for $800K in Flood Damage to Colbert Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges... federal and state emergency management officials will be in the shoals next week to assess the flood damage. we now know at least 250 homes in colbert and lauderdale counties have flood damage. colbert county emergency management tells us they've been collecting damage reports and have at least 700- thousand dollars worth of damage and reports are still coming in. that's why federal and state officials are now coming to assess everything. the president still needs to sign a disaster declaration to get federal funds. waay31's breken terry spent the day going over these damaged areas and joins us live in sheffield, breken? i am off montgomery avenue in front of david christopher's, a local mom and pop gift shop. they had about two feet of water come into their building and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise. smith- it tears you up to see that. years and years of building a small business. this picture shows how high water got into the business. kathy smith tells us they have made a lot of progress from then to now. smith- it was our first concern is how are we going to salvage this are we going to be able to continue. the company ships merchandise all over the united states and employs 12 people. smith- what about our employees? they are the best group of people you've met in your entire life. they've worked hours they weren't scheduled to work. sheffield utilities tells us they have about $79 thousand dollars in employee overtime from repairing downed poles and other damage. the muscle shoals water and waste water department has about $17 thousand dollars in over time. looking at how high the water got around smith's business, the damage is adding up for everyone. smith- that doesn't surprise me at all it's been really bad. smith told us at retail value, they lost about one million dollars in merchandise but they do have flood insurance. smith- because it was a flood our regular insurance wouldn't cover the contents but our flood insurance is covering the repairs to the building.