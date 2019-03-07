Speech to Text for Demolition of ECM Hospital Starting

death toll. happening now ... a staple in the shoals community is coming down. the eliza coffee memorial hospital served patients in florence for more than seven decades. waay31s breken terry shows us how long the demolition will last, breken? over the next 12 months eliza coffee memorial hospital will be torn down bit by bit and people who live around here tell me it's bittersweet. colcock- my wife and i drove by it this morning and i actually noticed it for the first time yesterday. the aging hospital is now being demolished after the new north alabama medical center opened earlier this year on veterans drive. colcock- it's interesting to watch. it will cost nearly 4 million dollars to demolish ecm and clear the lot. the city of florence, lauderdale county, and regional care are sharing the cost. colcock- ecm never bothered me when it was there and it's not gonna bother me when it's gone. the florence city council has zoned the lot as only residential single family homes to keep up with the historic neighborhoods currently surrounding the city of florence will be in control of approving the types of homes or residential facilities