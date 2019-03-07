Speech to Text for Volunteers Travel To Lee CO. To Help

"i'm alive -- but i feel dead." that's what one survivor of the devastating tornado in lee county told the national weather service as they were surveying the rubble of what used to be her home... here's what we've learned in the last hour... the red cross opened an emergency shelter and 2 emergency aid stations in lee county... the shelter is in auburn and the aid stations are in opelika and smiths station.. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin has been in lee county since monday! today she caught up with north alabamians who went to help... 2 marshall county men made the trip south to help tornado victims... dan, najahe-- i met two men from arab who were going home to home here in lee county helping remove debris and build sheds like this one. will ad lib depending on conditions the volunteers packed up their tools, brought gas, and anything else they thought people down here might need. one of the volunteers i spoke to is jeremy harris. he told me their entire street in arab was destroyed by tornadoes on april 27, 2011 and they lost everything. so they to use their experience to help people going through a very similar situation nearly 8 years later. jeremy harris, volunteer from arab"but these people are kinda like us after it was over with you don't know what to do. you don't know..people say can i help you..but they don't know what to do. they will pick up a branch and just move it. people are just lost." harris shared with me they learned you just have to take one step at a time towards rebuilding your life...now they're hoping to help some of these victims through that the step. they told me being here and seeing the destruction gives them flashbacks to the devastation they once experienced. now the two men told me they are planning to stay here for a week to help the victims. in lee county alabama sm waay 31 news.