Speech to Text for Neighbors Concerned About Tethered Dogs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five, folks in limestone county are concerned about the living conditions of some pets in their neighborhood. an anonymous viewer sent waay 31 this picture, showing a dog tethered and surrounded by water. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she went to check on that dog, and spoke to animal control officers about what can be done in these types of situations. many animal lovers live on pepper farm lane, and they tell me they're worried one of their neighbors' dogs aren't being treated the way they should be, and now, neighbors really want something done about it. pkg: animal lover "i just feel bad for these dogs. i've got dogs and i can imagine if they were mine. part of having a dog is taking care of it, and if you can't even take it some covers, something's got to be done." this man didn't want to be identified, but he doesn't live far from a home where many neighbors have been keeping an eye on the homeowners dogs. take a look at these pictures a viewer sent to waay 31. you can see a dog is surrounded by water after a pipe burst at that home. luckily, when i checked on the dog on thursday, that was no longer the case, that's because limestone county animal control officers responded and moved the dog away from the water. still, folks are upset about the animals' living conditions. animal lover "seeing them physically tangled up. they chew their cords off to go get food and they tear trash out. so, any time we can, we try to give them some food or something. but somebody is always stopping by to untangle these dogs." and it's not just the tangling and the lack of food, the man says he's worried about. animal lover "with the weather we've been having, it's been awful for them." in fact, one woman came by and left pine shavings and a comforter for the dogs. animal lover "got up this morning and drove by there and they're still on the side of the road, and those poor dogs are freezing. and we're expecting more rain tomorrow and all night." i spoke with limestone county animal control officers who have responded to the home multiple times. they tell me the state law requires pets must have food, shelter and water. because these dogs are being fed by neighbors and they do have dog houses, animal control can't several people who live on pepper farm lane, old waay 31 they're worried one of their neighbors' dogs aren't being treated well. neighbors are asking for something