Speech to Text for Lee County Tornado Recovery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now we want to return to our coverage of the devastation in lee county. waay 31's sydney martin has been on the ground all week, hearing stories from people who survived the deadly ef4 tornado. sydney, show us what you found today. today the national weather service gave us more information on the deadly tornado.. this is officially considered an outbreak. a total of 30 tornadoes happened in all the states impacted. 12 of those were in alabama. this is now considered the worst march tornado outbreak in alabama since 1932 in terms of death toll. happening now ... a staple in the shoals community is coming down. the eliza coffee memorial hospital served patients in florence for more than seven decades. waay31s breken terry shows us how long the demolition will last, breken? over the next 12 months eliza coffee memorial hospital will be torn down bit by bit and people who live around here tell me it's bittersweet. colcock- my wife and i drove by it this morning and