Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Program Helps Next Generation of Manufacturers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more... as the manufacturing industry grows in alabama, business are constantly looking for new ways to fill in their workforce. in tonight's skilled to work story, waay 31's will robinson- smith explores a program that's bringing generation z onto the assembly line. for manufacturing companies like sonoco in hartselle, its paramount for them to constantly look for new employees. sonoco makes industrial products, like reels and spools among other items, and is the largest industrial employer in hartselle. but plant manager todd whatley says they need to be able to reach younger people to continue that success. whatley it's going to be vital to our area as we continue to expand, not only just our company and business, but also we have new manufacturers coming in. that's why sonoco along with bushe and cerro wire partnered with hartselle city schools for their new apprenticeship-style program called "tiger launch." superintendent dr. dee dee jones says they're addressing a key need in the community. jones in north alabama, you know, we're constantly being told that there's a limited pool of students. and so we wanted to grow and help our workforce development. the program is in the second semester of its first year. the 18 students involved start their day with some core classes and learn about workplace safety and etiquette before heading off to work around 1 p.m. hyche it's really an apprenticeship program. they're getting firsthand, manufacturing experience. students have a base salary of $10 per hour, but businesses can increase that depending on performance. former hartselle high school principal jeff hyche runs the tiger launch program. he says the model is similar to the "12 for life" program in florence city schools. hyche it's real life. this is real life work. if you don't do what you're supposed to do, you're no longer employed. if you do excellent work, you may get a bump and get a raise. robinson-smith one interesting fact about the tiger launch program is that for some of these student workers, they don't even have to leave the school system in order to go to work. in fact, this whole operation you see behind me is taking place in what used to be a storage facility for the junior high school. the program is offered to juniors and seniors who are at least 17-years-old. senior nicholas young says he school officials say they are talking to new businesses about joining the program, but nothing is official just yet. they're working with some morgan county schools to allow their