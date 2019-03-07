Speech to Text for Madison County Schools Hold Lockdown Drill

sometime tomorrow. this afternoon .. madison county schools are safer after a surprise visit from the sheriff's office. waay 31 was the only television station there as deputies held a special lockdown drill. waay 31's alexis scott shows us if the schools passed the test. hazel green elementary school...moores mill intermediate school... and lynn fanning elementary all went through a surprise lock down drill today. the staff at each school announce a lock down is happening and they immediately lock every door. then -- school resource officers and police inspect those doors to make sure they cannot be opened. brian smith, madison county security resource officer "if there was a threat here, i'd act just like it was my kids" during the drill at lynn fanning elementary -- school resource officers walk through each hallway to see if any students can be seen and if the lock down protocol is in order. the catch is -- no one knows what the lock down scenario is -- until after the drill is complete. brian smith, madison county security resource officer "keeps everyone on their toes. they know what to expect." madison county police evaluate each school in the county during these drills. police tell me if something is not how it needs to be -- the officers and principal make those changes on the spot. brian smith, madison county security resource officer "we got one goal here as the sheriff's department, is to keep these children safe." principal tammie burger tells me they focus on three main things during these drills. tornadoes ... severe weather ... or active shooter training. tammie burger, principal at lynn fanning elementary school "to secure the environment that the students are in, we want to make sure doors and windows are covered and locked, that students are assured that they're fine and that they're safe." burger tells me -- knowing her school will always be ready in case of an emergency makes her happy to be part of the madison county school district. tammie burger, principal at lynn fanning elementary school "know that everyday is a new day and we just always want to be prepared in case we ever do find ourselves faced with true, imminent danger." madison police told me all three schools passed the evaluation today. they also told me they will continue to come up with new