Speech to Text for Rodeo Bull Still on the Loose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now! a rodeo bull owner is searching for his runaway bull half moon! waay 31's sarah singleterry joins us live after a close call with the search party sarah will stay out there as the serach continues... we'll keep you updated as we learn