Speech to Text for Volunteers Helping Trooper's Family

they need. the state trooper's home here in salem is gone...all that's left standing is the back porch and the family's pool. if you take a look over here this pile of debris includes the family's front porch, house and many of their belongings. now a blue lives matter flag stands untouched attached to the trooper's mailbox... we don't know if it survived the storm, or was placed here after. volunteers told us they met with his daughter and found out what they could do to help. they actually went through the pile to find the mementos the family wanted to save. one volunteer told us he's from pennsylvania and wanted to do anything he can do to help. glenn stover, volunteer , "the thought of being happy of being able to be here to help them. it's emotional because i know both the state trooper and his wife were thrown almost 300 feet and both were injured severely." now glenn stover is a part of franklin graham's "samaritan's purse" ... which has volunteers across the country. they told us if someone needs their help they'll show up and do anything a family affected by disaster needs. trooper sergeant burroughs is one of 4 people still in the intensive care unit in the hospital. in lee county al sm waay 31 news.