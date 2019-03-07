Speech to Text for 23 Crosses With Victims' Names Sent to Lee County

died. sydney? dan, najahe people's lives were torn apart in all this devastation you see. everywhere we go we see parts of people's homes, their clothing, furniture everything that used to sit inside their home thrown about. this afternoon people in the community are working to remember them. 23 white crosses sit at providence baptist church each with the victim's name and age on them. each cross is also adorned with a red heart and has a stuffed animal laying against it's pedestal. people in the community have signed some of the crosses remembering their friends and loved ones who died on sunday. the crosses were made by greg zanis, who drove them all the way from chicago. he's been making them ever since the columbine tragedy in 19-99. i have always gone to church, but i realized all the houses and restaurants i've built, they don't mean anything at all. when i retired 18 years later, i've been doing this full time. if i'm not repeating myself, last year i made 5,000-- it was a record year. now each cross has a sharpie placed on it so the victim's friends and family can leave notes for them. each victim's family is also supposed to receive a duplicate cross from them to keep. live in lee county alabama