News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
WAAY Special Coverage March 7
WAAY 31's Dan Shaffer with coverage of the President's visit to Lee County.
Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Overcast
52°
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
52°
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
52°
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52°
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison County sheriff: Do not approach 1,400-pound rodeo bull on the loose
Attorney: Madison County first court in U.S. to recognize aborted fetus as person with rights
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Update: Half Moon the escaped rodeo bull on the loose again after being located
5 students arrested for involvement in brawl at Jemison High School
New recreational facilities coming to Madison County
Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion
Video shows mail carrier routinely pepper spraying dog
Anti-vaxers' adult son gets measles; now, he has this message for the world
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Armed, dangerous suspect wanted after Dollar General robbery
Community Events