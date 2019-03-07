Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WAAY Special Coverage March 7

WAAY 31's Dan Shaffer with coverage of the President's visit to Lee County.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events