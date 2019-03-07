Speech to Text for Supplies for Lee Co.

happening today -- some help from huntsville is coming to lee county as crews prepare to make the trip this morning. one organization is bringing heavy equipment to help clean up debris and even fix some damaged homes. waay31's steven dilsizian is live with who these groups are and the relief they are bringing. in just hours - church volunteers from the prepare and respond center in huntsville will leave for lee county. prepare and respond is an organization where volunteers help whenever a disaster strikes. this morning, they a bringing man-power to lee county to help clean up debris after the deadly tornado. the group is bringing large equipment - even bobcats - to not only move debris but to fix the roofs of salvageable homes. some extra supplies like toilet paper, bug spray, and plenty of gloves are coming with them too. danny walker is the founder of prepare and respond and says giving back during times like this is what matters. danny walker - founder of prepare and respond "what we want to do when we go and help and assist is to give back. we serve christ, but we also want to help these storm victims," the madison church of christ is another group helping out. they are collecting non-perishable food to provide meals to first responders. we are told they have a team in lee county now. reporting live in huntsville -