Speech to Text for Lane Changes To Carl T. Jones

happening today...there are some lane changes on a busy road in south huntsville - carl t-jones drive. -- the turn lanes, striping, overhead signs and signals will change at the intersection with ledges drive. the two left turn lanes from the jones valley shopping center will be condensed to one single left turn lane, and a single straight lane to ledges drive. the right turn lane will remain the same. this begins at 9 am . the northbound lane of research park boulevard between dan tibbs road and jordan lane will be closed overnight. . crews are setting bridge girders across research park boulevard.. the closure will start at 8. drivers are