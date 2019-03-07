Speech to Text for Local Group Heading to Lee Co. With Supplies

happening today -- local groups in huntsville are getting ready to head to lee county this morning. they will be bringing equipment to help remove debris and fix damaged homes. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with who these local groups are and what else they will be bringing. im outside of the prepare and respond center in huntsville, its an organization where church volunteers come together and help whenever a disaster strikes. the crew from prepare and respond is planning to leave later this morning for lee county to help clean up after the deadly tornado. the relief they are bringing comes in the form of man- power. the group is bringing large equipment, like bobcats, to help clean up debris and fix the roofs of houses that can be restored. things like toilet paper, bug spray, and plenty of gloves are coming with them as well. danny walker - founder of prepare and respond we'll also assist by removing any trees from homes that are salvageable, or structures, garages, and we will tarp the roofs so they can temporarily be in the dry," the madison church of christ is collecting non-perishable food to provide meals to first responders. they sent a team to lee county last night. reporting live in huntsville -