Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

French Cardinal Appeals Failure to Report Charge

Cardianal Philippe Barbarin charged with failing to report to judicial authorities against a pedophile priest. Barbarin has resigned after conviction.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for French Cardinal Appeals Failure to Report Charge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in the past hour --attorney for most senior catholic cleric, cardianal philippe barbarin --appealed guilty verdict --charged with failing to report to judicial authorities against a pedophile priest --sentenced to six-month suspended sentence --french court --found barbarin failed to report abuse of a minor between july 2014 and june 2015 --actions of rev. bernard preynat --preynat confessed to abusing boy scouts in the 1970s and 80s --victims accused preynat and other church officials covered it
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events