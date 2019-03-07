Speech to Text for French Cardinal Appeals Failure to Report Charge

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in the past hour --attorney for most senior catholic cleric, cardianal philippe barbarin --appealed guilty verdict --charged with failing to report to judicial authorities against a pedophile priest --sentenced to six-month suspended sentence --french court --found barbarin failed to report abuse of a minor between july 2014 and june 2015 --actions of rev. bernard preynat --preynat confessed to abusing boy scouts in the 1970s and 80s --victims accused preynat and other church officials covered it