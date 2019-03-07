Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start off with waay 31's sydney martin. this morning church volunteers from the prepare and respond center in huntsville will make their way to lee county. they are bringing heavy machinery to help clear debris and fix some homes. happening today--- senator doug jones is expected to tour the aftermath in lee county after those tornadoes tore through. he will also meet with those affected-- meet with first responders and health care workers. the tour will begin at 8:30 am this morning. there will be a public hearing in montgomery before state lawmakers on governor ivey's proposed state infrastructure bill. that bill includes a proposed gas tax increase. the public hearing will began at 10:30 a-m at the state house. a vote will happen afterwards. french cardinal philippe barbarin offered his resignation to the pope just a couple hours after he was sentenced. barbarin was given a six- month suspended prison sentence after failing to report a pedophile priest. his attorney says they will appeal the sentence. as of now, the vatican has declined to comment. bill? a federal court has blocked a controversial citizenship question from the 20-20 census. a judge stated the question lowers self-response rates among immigrants and non-citizens-- and said that could change how many representatives each state gets. the supreme court is expected to hear an appeal to that decision this spring. crews are working to change the turn lanes, striping, overhead signs and signals where carl t jones intersects with ledges drive. the two left turn lanes from the jones valley shopping center will be condensed to one single left turn lane, and a single straight lane to ledges drive. the right turn lane will remain the same. this begins at 9 am. the madison county sheriff's office is looking for a rodeo bull named "half moon" after it escaped from its holding area after a rodeo at the alabama a&m agribition center. the sheriff's office said he's somewhere in the area of moores mill road from winchester to highway 72 east. half moon is a brindle color with a half-white face. if you see him -- call the sheriff's office-- do not approach him. there is a groundbreaking ceremony for a 76,000 suare foot office building located at redstone gateway. officials such as mayor tommy battle and madison county commission chairman dale strong will attend. the ground