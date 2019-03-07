Speech to Text for How to spot and avoid flood-damaged cars

new at ten... as north alabama starts to dry out over the next few months and you go to make a used car purchase - you'll want to make sure there's no hidden flood damage ... waay 31's sarah singleterry went to a local body shop today to find out what you should look for to avoid buying a flood damaged car. jonathan johnson "worst case? try to avoid a flooded car if you can." jonathan johnson works at sides auto body repair in athens and knows what can happen when a car floods ... jj "you worry about the engine, you worry about electronics, and you worry about if there's any airbag or safety precautions with it." to avoid buying one there are a few things to look for ... first ... the oil ... jj "if the oil stick is cloudy, probably got a little bit of water in the oil." next ... the air filter for the engine ... jj "may have some dust or debris but there should never be any mold in that air intake." and if both of those check out ... johnson said you should take the fuse panel off the dash ... jj "sometimes residual moisture may be in there and you can see if any of the fuses have corroded." sarah "if you have a car now that's flooded recently johnson said it's likely a total loss, but if the water only covers your floorboards and doesn't get as high as the seats there's a chance you can save it." jj "potentially you could replace some airbag modules and senors that are typically in the floor of the carpet, but if the water ever gets up to the interior fuse box and interior dash or into the engine, more than likely you're not going to want to keep that car." and even if you do want to keep it ... johnson said a car that's been flooded likely won't last long ... in athens ss waay 31 news johnson added that when buying a used car and looking for hidden flood damage you should keep in mind that if a deal seems too good to be true, it