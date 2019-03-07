Speech to Text for UAH Will Face West Alabama Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

victory of university of west georgia 68-66 last night at the stable. they see another game now in the gulf south conference tournament.. and imporve to 23-6 on the season. wow. their next test is saturday night in birmingham. they'll face west alabama. the chargers have lost to them twice this season. ad-lib sports cross talk