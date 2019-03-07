Clear
UAH Will Face West Alabama Saturday

Chargers advance in tourney

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

victory of university of west georgia 68-66 last night at the stable. they see another game now in the gulf south conference tournament.. and imporve to 23-6 on the season. wow. their next test is saturday night in birmingham. they'll face west alabama. the chargers have lost to them twice this season. ad-lib sports cross talk
