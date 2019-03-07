Speech to Text for Lee County tornado survivors cope with loss and devastation

a massive ef-4 tornado that tore through southeast alabama has torn apart families -- reduced homes to rubble -- and left a hole in the heart of alabamians everywhere. today governor kay ivey toured the destruction left behind in the deadly twister's wake. gov. kay ivey / alabama: "there's nothing left standing. everything is in shreds, and that means the hopes and aspirations of people are at this point in shreds." now - volunteers from across the state are making the trip to lee county to help out where needed. the cleanup is underway - and the long road to recovery has begun. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... waay 31 also made the trip to lee county to get a first-hand look at the hardest-hit areas... you're looking at video from waay 31's skytracker of some of the destruction left behind by the large tornado that ripped through lee county in southeast alabama. as you can see - debris is everywhere. now on your screen - a shocking before and after picture of a home that was ripped off it's foundation. four people were inside the home when the tornado hit. tonight we have learned only one of them survived. waay 31's sydney martin talked to the sister of the survivor -- and learned more about how she is coping with the loss and devastation. syd "the woman i talked to told me her stepdad passed away when the tornado ripped through this area. now his home looks like the pile beside me just like the rubble she spent the day going through looking for his belongings and memories of him." brooke waldrop "he raised me until i was 14 and he will always be a dad to me." brooke waldrop lost her stepdad in the e-f tornado that ripped through beauregard on sunday... he was inside his home with his fiance, 11 year old daughter, and her friend--taylor thornton who was just 10 years old. the tornado ripped through the home, destroying everything inside and sending it all across the area. waldrop's sister is the only one who made it out of the house alive. brooke waldrop "i have to be strong for her. she's 11 and she lost her best friend and her dad in the same day." the family has yet to tell the girl about the deaths because she was badly injured during the storm. brooke waldrop "we are gonna kinda of break the news to her. we are going to do it today or tomorrow so that way we can video chat with her so she can see the funeral because she won't get to be at either one of them." and waldrop told me the loss of her sister's 10 year old friend is going to be hard not only on her sister but also on her. brooke waldrop "she was like another little sister to me. the two of them never left each other's side they were always together. syd, "tonight that woman's sister is still in the hospital recovering...she told us she had surgery on monday and it's still unknown when she'll be released." reporting in lee county -- sydney martin waay