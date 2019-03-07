Speech to Text for Heavy rain comes with severe storm risk this weekend

are still up in the air. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. you may have already seen on social media that a risk for severe thunderstorms evolving for this weekend that includes us in the tennessee valley. we have discussed this risk briefly in the past couple of days. the risk for severe thunderstorms locally looks to be low, and the biggest risk will likely pass south of us again. a low risk does not mean no risk. severe thunderstorms can, by definition, produce tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 58 mph, and large hail. we will be especially monitoring the tornado and wind risk as an approaching storm system evolves friday and saturday. areas of rain will begin forming across the tennessee valley on friday. rain can fall heavily occasionally. rain may take breaks and become more on-and-off friday night and saturday morning. if we are going to experience severe thunderstorms, they look to be most likely after about 4 pm saturday. the risk can last through about midnight. the timing may change between now and saturday, so stay with the waay 31 storm tracker weather team for updated forecast information. we will be fine tuning our forecast as new data measuring the atmosphere is available. the next 24 hours will stay dry. tonight will be mostly clear. a freeze warning is in effect from 6 pm wednesday until 8 am thursday. evening temperatures will drop through the 30s. the low by morning will average around 27 degrees, though mid-20s are possible in our colder areas. thursday will start sunny. clouds will increase as some warming begins in the afternoon. high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.