Speech to Text for Mental health and the criminal justice system

waay t-v dot com. tonight we're taking a closer look at mental health care in alabama, and the criminal justice system. alabama ranks among the top of states with the least access to mental health care. i spoke to a huntsville judge working to change that... and a recent graduate of the city's "mental health court." mikki miller has epilepsy... and says recurring seizures made it difficult for her to keep a job. that led to depression and anxiety... and miller began to self-medicate by using illegal drugs. mikki miller: 13:44:25:16 i had gotten arrested for stealing some food and i got off with probation and a fine, but the deadline is approaching and i don't have the money to pay the fine. miller's life was spiraling out of control... but instead of sending her to jail for not paying her fine - the judge referred miller to judge sybil cleveland's mental health court. judge sybil cleveland: 10:34:30:03 i came on the bench in 1999. it was apparent then that there were a growing number of people who were coming into the criminal justice system with mental health conditions. serious mental health conditions. judge cleveland's court works in collaboration with mental health and substance treatment providers - to help people who get caught up in the criminal system...when the root of the problem can be traced to their lack of access to mental heath treatment. judge cleveland: 10:37:49:29 these people really didn't have an option of state and in- patient facilities. so, typically what we see are people who traditionally may have been committed into mental institutions. some have mental health conditions but the resources just aren't there. judge cleveland told me state mental health budget cuts lead to an over flow of people who are in jail who need mental health treatment. an organization called "the sentencing project" ranked states based on the number of people in prison per 100,000 residents...comparing state-by- state rates of incarceration with the access to mental health care. the ranking shows a strong correlation between rates of adults who are in the criminal justice system and lack of access to mental health care. the states with less access to mental health care have more adults who are in prison. six out of 10 of the states with the least access to mental health care also have the highest rates of incarceration. these states include: alabama arkansas mississippi texas georgia florida miller completed judge cleveland's program through the mental health court... after therapy appointments as part of the program, getting on the proper medication to treat her epilepsy and passing drug testing... miller graduated from the mental health court program and says now her life is on a good track. <13:48:37:20 i'm staying busy, which is a good thing. i'm pretty much either at work or at church. that's okay with me. it's good for me. i'm doing really well. i'm happy. i'm healthy, i'm just grateful to judge cleveland for where i am today.> upon miller's successful completion of the mental court program her case was dismissed. > judge cleveland told me the program is also designed save taxpayers money. it diverts inmates with serious mental health conditions from jail into community-based mental health programs. she says that reduces the overall inmate population. currently housing inmates in the madison county jail cost tax payers $45 to $50 dollars per