Speech to Text for McFarland Park still shut down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

emergency management agency. after almost three weeks, mcfarland park in florence is still closed due to flooding. now they've had to cancel a small fishing tournament because the waters haven't gone down yet. waay31's breken terry is live at mcfarland park tonight with how the clean up efforts are going, breken? i am here at mcfarland park and you can see these barricades are at every entrance. florence city officials tell me with wilson dam still spilling large amounts of water, it's not safe for anyone to go around these barricades. joyner- it's real bad out here i can't even make deliveries. with mcfarland park still shut down, anthony joyner tells us he hasn't been able to make his normal deliveries to the park for weeks now. joyner- it's pretty bad i couldn't never imagine it would get that high. although the waters have gone down a lot compared to last week, the park is still closed because of debris and strong currents from the tennessee river. boughner- driftwood, trees, trash, silt, mud, sand, gravel, just whatever's in the current. the city of florence's parks superintendent fred boughner tells us the water hasn't gone down enough for them to fully asses the damage. boughner- we need the water to get off the road so the electricity department can get in there and check their equipment. once they determine their equipment is safe to operate they can power us back up. boughner tells us a few people have gone around the barricades to sight see but he says now is not the time to do this. boughner- we are still flooded so any kind of debris in the road could damage your vehicle if you hit it. city officials tell me they are hoping the waters will go down in the park by friday so they can start the clean up process. with the park still being closed, they may have to cancel more events that were planned for march but that is still up in the air. live in flo breken terry waay31.